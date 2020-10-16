close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 16, 2020

Scott Disick appears with new model during a night out amid romance rumours with Bella Banos

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 16, 2020

Scott Disick seems to return to his playboy ways as he is spotted with another charming  model on date night in West Hollywood as he previously sparked romance rumours with Bella Banos.

Scott was photographed  while exiting an upscale hotel in West Hollywood accompanied by a beautiful blonde girl.

The 37-year-old  star   has been enjoying  dates with a stunning models after his split with Sofia Richie  in August.

According to a media outlet, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was pictured on Thursday enjoying a date with a mystery woman in West Hollywood, cutting a casual look in a colorful button-down shirt and beige cargo pants. While her rumoured   companion sported  a skimpy deep teal mini dress and knee-high heels.

His appearance  with new girl comes after the property investor was spotted with two mystery women enjoying a double date at celebrity hotspot Catch on earlier this month.

On October first, he reunited with former flame, model Bella Banos, for a date at Nobu, Malibu.

Meanwhile, Scott's ex Sofia Richie unfollowed him on Instagram when pictures of him and Bella first emerged.

Sofia Richie, who reportedly split  from  Scott Disick in August, seems to be in same  pain yet, as  she is   still healing from the break-up.

As per new report, Sofia Richie, who really loved Scott,  did her best to to make things work between them after they initially broke up in the summer.

Their romantic courtship came to an end in May this year, and despite a brief reconciliation over the summer, they decided to end the relationship for good in August. Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.

The ex-lovebirds first began dating back in 2017, two years after Scott split from Kourtney Kardashian with whom he shares  three kids,  Mason, Penelope and Reign.

