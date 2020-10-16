close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 16, 2020

Earthquake tremors felt in KP's Swat, nearby areas

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 16, 2020

Earthquake tremors were felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat and nearby areas, Geo News reported Thursday.

The intensity of  the earthquake was 5.6 on the Ritcher magnitude scale. According to Geo News, no casualties have been reported so far.

The epicentre was reported below the Hindukush region of Afghanistan, according to the Met department.

Meanwhile, according to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.9 and its epicentre was 27 km west of Ashkasham in Afghanistan with a depth of 22km.

It is pertinent to note here that President Arif Alvi, along with his family, is in Swat for a three-day visit.

