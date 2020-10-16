Justin Bieber highlights the truth about being a child-star amid Hollywood’s wrath

Justin Bieber leaves fans speechless with his new music video and its gut wrenching message, alongside Benny Blanco.

The Lonely singer curated this music video to showcase the life of a child star and its bitter realities.

The younger version of Justin Bieber is played by Room actor Jacob Tremblay, who sits alone in a room backstage. The video goes on to showcase the child star being ushered to the stage but the venue ends up being completely empty.

The entire ballad focuses on this image and outlines the perceptions, criticisms and even fears that Bieber himself had gone through before he was able to create a name for himself.

The singer also touched upon the loneliness that comes with the turf and expressed his utter isolation with the lyrics, “What if you had it all, but nobody to call? Maybe then you’d know me/’Cause I’ve had everything, but no one’s listening/And that’s just fucking lonely/I’m so lonely.”

