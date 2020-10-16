Cardi B reconciles with Offset after Vegas bash: ‘It’s hard not to talk to your best friend’

Cardi B and Offset’s reconciliation, nearly one month after filing for divorce has left the rapper on cloud nine.

According to a report by TMZ, Cardi and Offset reportedly decided to give their relationship another shot after Cardi enjoyed her 28th birthday out in Vegas with her best pals.

The rapper also took a jibe at herself and dubbed herself the “crazy [expletive] who can’t make up her mind."

Cardi reportedly explained her confusion in a resurfaced video. She admitted, “One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat [expletive] up…then it’s like, I start missing.”

She also added that “It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend” but it's even harder not to “to have no [expletive].”

While many social media users are rolling their eyes over her blend of confusion, the rapper made it clear that she’s “not bipolar” and does not intend to be treated as such.