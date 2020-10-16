Queen Elizabeth had an explosive fight with Prince Harry over Meghan Markle right before their wedding

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry fought during Meghan Markle's selection of royal tiara

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry had an explosive argument with each other over Meghan Markle, that too, right before the royal wedding took place!



The fight ensued after Harry had a massive outburst during Meghan's selection of royal tiara, that she was supposed to pick as the future Duchess of Sussex.

The day when Meghan picked her royal tiara was full of rage, as revealed by palace insiders, who added that the Queen got upset with Harry when he said "what Meghan wants, Meghan gets" after she was denied her first pick.

As detailed in biography Battle of Brothers, author Robert Lacey writes how the monarch fired her grandson off.

"Not for the first time, nor sadly the last, the word 'no' pushed a button inside him [Harry] and he flew into a rage.

"There were dressers and flunkies present, guarding and organising the jewels, so it was inevitable that his now-famous exclamation should find its way to the outside world - What Meghan wants, Meghan gets!" he adds.

"Her Majesty did not approve. 'Meghan cannot have whatever she wants,'" she was reported to have replied.

"'She gets the tiara that she's given by me," Queen Elizabeth told Harry firmly, as revealed by Lacey in the bombshell book.