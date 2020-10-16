Nicki Minaj reveals the sex of her baby with Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty welcomed their first child on September 30

Nicki Minaj announced the sex of her first baby with husband Kenneth Petty in an Instagram post she uploaded on Thursday.

The US rapper revealed she gave birth to a baby boy indeed.

Minaj posted a bunch of endearing messages and notes that she received from her friends Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Riccardo Tisci, and more on the birth of her son.

In the caption Minaj revealed the little bundle of joy's gender.

"Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world," wrote Minaj.

Minaj and Petty welcomed their first child on September 30 in Los Angeles reportedly.



They tied the knot in October 2019.