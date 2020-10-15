close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 15, 2020

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski breaks internet with her enchanting looks in new pics

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 15, 2020

Brad Pitt's new flame does not seem to let him relax as she  turned up the heat with her latest Instagram post, showing off her gorgeous beauty to tease  the followers  and his beau equally.

 The German model, who shot to fame after her appearance with Hollywood star Brad Pitt, is  a breathtaking sight to behold in her latest snap, which she shared on social media with a sweet caption.

The 27-year model  gleamed in mini outfit as she shared a glimpse at her 'cosy rainy mornings',  looking gorgeous with locks she tied in a messy bun with just a few curls left unfurled and  her  stunning physique attracted massive applause.

Pitt's darling captioned the post: Cozy rainy mornings. How much i miss travelling especially in those times...

Nicole Poturalski' who was spotted boarding the same private jet as Pitt in August, has been setting the internet ablaze with her smashing looks .

Poturalski and Pitt have reportedly been "spending time together" since last year when they met at 'Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood'  premiere in Berlin.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Sunday Mood ️. #notpaidad

A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on


Latest News

More From Entertainment