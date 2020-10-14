close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 14, 2020

Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle in style: Watch

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 14, 2020

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle put royal fans in a sweet discussion with their latest appearance as they both opted for black outfits to flaunt their elegance.

The Duchess of Cambridge is bringing back an 80’s trend in her latest royal appearance at the National History Museum on Monday, rocking a black suit, which included a blazer with padded shoulders .

The 38-year-old nailed effortless glamour in gorgeous outfit, which she paired with chic pearl earrings. Her  smokey-eye and classic bouncy blow-dry hair added to her beauty that  attracted huge praise from  the royal fans.

On the other hand , The Duchess of Sussex  was looking gorgeous in a black bodysuit with a bold look  as she joined Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai to celebrate this year’s International Day of The Girl.

 She had styled her locks into a middle parting and pulled back into a low bun to give a perfect look to her beauty. Meghan's recent style also  received applause from fans.


