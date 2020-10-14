close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 14, 2020

Meghan Markle chose sleeveless bodysuit during her last Zoom call for a reason: report

Meghan Markle, who virtually joined Malala Yousafzai  on the International Day of The Girl, opted for a black sleeveless bodysuit to mark the  day.

The Duchess of Sussex's  outfit had caused a stir on social media as the royal fans talked about her bold look in their own way. But, after a little digging, it became clear that the bodywear  had reportedly been chosen to mark the occasion.

A media outlet claimed that the Philadelphia-based fashion line is run by a group of women dedicated to closing the gender pay gap.

Meghan Markle also chose that outfit to show off her elegance as she was looking extremely gorgeous.  She  had styled her locks into a middle parting and pulled back into a low bun to give a perfect look to her beauty.

Last week, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry joined Pakistani education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai to celebrate this year’s International Day of The Girl.

In video chat  with the activist, the royals explored the barriers preventing millions of  girls from going to school and why it’s essential that they champion every female's right to learn.

