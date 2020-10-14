close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
October 14, 2020

Bella Hadid reportedly in a relationship with Duke Nicholson

Wed, Oct 14, 2020

American supermodel Bella Hadid appears to have been taken off the market by a new a man.

As per word on the street, the model, 24, has been secretly in a relationship with Duke Nicholson, the grandson of Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson.

According to Page Six, the lovebirds have been spending quite some time together since last month when the two were spotted heading to New York together.

An insider also told the outlet that the fashionista had been joined by her beau for her birthday weekend getaway as well as she jetted off for a vacation recently with some of her closest pals.

As she shared some glimpses of her 24th bash on Instagram, Bella wrote: “Oh gosh I feel just really lucky … I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non-refundable.” 

