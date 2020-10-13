close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 13, 2020

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski planning to strengthen their relationship?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 13, 2020

There are rumours and speculations that Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Nicole Poturalski would soon be reunited as they reportedly want to strengthen their relationship.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed that the German model wants to continue her relationship with the actor.

The 27-year-old model, who is already a mother to a seven-year-old son Emil, reportedly wants to have the long term relationship with the 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' star.

On the other hand, Pitt - who is a father to six - has reportedly 'assured' Poturalski she isn’t a summer fling and he’s 'committed for the long term.'

Another outlet mentioned that 'The Oscar-winner already thinks the German beauty could be good choice for him as she’s young and there’s no reason why she couldn’t live her live as she wants. However, they have not officially confirmed their relationship yet.

Pitt is currently embroiled in a tense custody battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. While, the model is still married and it is reported to be an open relationship.

Previously, Nicole  called out online trolls  for their 'rude and sad' comments regarding her relationship with Pitt.

On Tuesday (today), the  charming model took to Instagram to show off her sensational figure, apparently putting aside her frustration over the negative criticism.


