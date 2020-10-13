‘The Simpsons’ unveils 50 reasons why Trump should be voted out in 2020

‘The Simpsons’ pen 50 reasons why US voters should not vote for Trump in the 2020 elections

The Simpsons are well known for their quirky banter and uncanny take on sensitive topics. Plus, with a 32 season run behind them, the series has spared no opportunity to shed light on recent world events and even allegedly peer into the future.

In their most recent episode, Homer also takes a jab at the 2020 US elections and even has over 50 points listed out regarding why he should not vote for Trump in the 2020 elections.

Also, of course the voice of ‘reason’ ends up being a ‘woke’ masked Lisa in this regard as well.

While this is the first time the series has ever seriously showcased or listed out Trump’s incompetence, they have taken numerous jabs against the US president during his four-year reign.

Check it out below:



