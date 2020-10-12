close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
October 12, 2020

'Ertugrul' actress Gulsym Ali asks fans to watch her new TV drama

Mon, Oct 12, 2020

Gulsym Ali won the hearts of millions of people with her outstanding performance as Aslihan Hatun in "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The Turkish actress, who rose to international fame for her role in the historical TV series,  on Monday shared the poster for her upcoming TV drama.

The poster shared on Instagram also accompanied the release date for her new project.

The actress had played the role of Aslihan Hatun in season three and four of Ertugrul.

According to Gulsym Ali, the drama titled "Gonul Dagi" would be aired at 8:00 on Saturday on Turkey's state-run TV.



