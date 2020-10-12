'Meghan Markle was not loaned Queen Elizabeth's brooch which Kate Middleton and Camilla wore'

Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne but his wife Meghan Markle is not among the future Queen consorts who have been honored to wear "the Diamond Maple Leaf Brooch" owned by Queen Elizabeth.

The brooch was originally gifted to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother by her husband King George VI before their historic tour to Canada in 1939.



Although other royal ladies have visited Canada, Queen Elizabeth has only loaned the brooch to the two future Queen Consorts: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle parted their ways with the British royal family before the Duchess of Sussex had the opportunity to wear the brooch.

The couple is currently living in the United States after stepping down from their roles as senior royals.

Here are the pictures of the four royal ladies who have worn the sparkler:















