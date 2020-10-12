close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 12, 2020

Adele, Chris Brown cozy on up during late-night get together in London

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 12, 2020
Adele, Chris Brown cozy on up during late-night get together in London

Chris Brown is a Hollywood bad boy through and through. Known throughout the music industry for his trending assault conviction, the singer has now shown up at Adele’s abode out in London, all decked out with heavily armed muscle.

During his time in the singer’s home, Brown did not take his leave until the wee hours of the morning and sparked a frenzy online.

A source close to Adele was quoted telling The Sun, “It was all a bit cloak and dagger. He arrived in the middle of the night and didn’t leave until around 2am.” Not only that, “He arrived in huge, blacked-out cars, with plenty of muscle surrounding him.”


