Mon Oct 12, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 12, 2020

Meghan Markle rocks stylish look like Princess Diana during virtual chat

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 12, 2020

Meghan Markle has once again stunned royal fans as she chose a black top to show off her elegance during a virtual chat on girls' rights, looking extremely gorgeous in chic outfit.

Giving a  perfect look to her beauty, The Duchess styled her locks into a middle parting and pulled back into  a low bun.

Meghan's latest appearance  appeared to get rid of the royal tradition as she rocked  a bold look that was reminiscent of her mother-in-law Princess Diana.

In her latest video chat with  Malala Yousafzai in honour of International Day of the Girl, Meghan tried to give a hint  about her untold expressions regarding her future life as she looked totally different from other royals during  the Zoom call along with The Duke of Sussex.

 Meghan, who  rarely appears with  dark eyes and berry lips, surprised  her fans with bold  makeup choice, which, however, attracted massive applause.

She  delighted fans  with her elegance as she sported a black sleeveless  jumper and white trousers. The Duchess  also wore gold watch and two gold bracelets  to finish her decent look.

