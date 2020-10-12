Marvel Comics tease Black Widow’s new life as a mom

Marvel’s Cinematic Universe teases Black Widow’s new life as a mom

Marvel unleashed a tantalizing titbit regarding Black Widow in the comics and it appears the superhero has now donned a new role as caretaker to her infant son, all during her disappearance that spanned across a number of months.

Natasha, aka the Black Widow, underwent a major change in Marvel and ended up with a child. The hero’s new life reportedly began after she found her apartment ransacked, and instead of going in through the front door, when the superhero climbed above the building, entering in through the window, she was attacked by the perpetrator and fell down towards the street.

While her memory, and body took a major hit from that fall, Hawkeye and the Winter Soldier notice her through a newscast and begun hunting her down.

This shift gives rise to a new chapter ahead of the MCU debut. Writer, Kelly Thompson and artists Elena Casagrande and Jordie Bellaire open up the new chapter of the comic with a still of Clint and Bucky in Natasha’s abode only to find that she not only has a son, but looks happy.

After their initial meeting, the comic shows the duo chatting about life and suddenly come face to face with Natasha (Black Widow’s) fiancé James.

The reason Black Widow’s possibility of birthing a child eludes Bucky is that she was barely missing for three months.

One other character trait Black Widow’s son possesses, which cements his probability as her biological kin is his knack for being “a little escape artist”, a trait of his mother.