Prince William is ‘struggling’ to cope with Prince George after his devastating heartache

Prince William is currently facing a rather difficult dilemma with Prince George and reportedly does not know how to handle the young heir, especially after his heartbreaking comments regarding Sir David Attenborough’s climate change video.

The Duke of Cambridge is "struggling to keep the optimism levels going," especially since Prince George had such an emotional reaction to environmental impact and the pain of animals.

For the unversed, the incident in question that has left Prince William feeling worried is when the young prince found an environmental video so traumatizing that he begged his father to turn it off, all while claiming, "I don't want to watch this any more.”

During his interview with broadcasters, per The Mirror, the duke claimed, "I think to be perfectly honest I’m struggling to keep the optimism levels going with my own children, and that’s really kind of like a self… an understanding moment where you kind of look at yourself and go 'am I doing enough on this?'”

"Are we really at this stage in life when I can’t be hugely optimistic and pleased that my children are getting so into nature, because you kind of worry and dread they’re soon going to realise that we are in a very, very dangerous and difficult time in the environment and that as a parent, you feel you’re letting them down immediately.”

He added, "So, having watched so many David Attenborough documentaries recently with my children, they absolutely love them, the most recent one – the extinction one – actually George and I had to turn it off, we got so sad about it halfway through.”

"He said to me you know I don’t want to watch this anymore, why has it come to this and you know he’s seven years old and he’s asking me these questions already, he really feels, it and I think every 7-year-old out there can relate to that.

Prince William concluded the interview by saying, "So, I really feel from an emotional point of view as well I think every parent, everyone wants to do the best for their children, and I think we have to have a decade of change, a decade of repairing the planet so that we can hand it on to the next generation and future generations and sustain the prosperity for their lives too."