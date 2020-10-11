Queen Elizabeth II is a big fan of ‘The Crown’, spills Princess Beatrice

One thing all royal fans have wondered is whether or not the members of the family have ever binge-watched Netflix original series The Crown, which is based on their lives.

Star of the show, Vanessa Kirby, who plays Princess Margaret in the first two seasons, spilled the beans to The Guardian in an interview.

She revealed how a friend of hers was at a soiree which was also attended by Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchild, Princess Beatrice, who told her that her “granny likes it.”

Kirby clarified: "Although, I told someone else recently it was Eugenie... I got that wrong.”

During the course of the interview, she also heaped praises on her costar, Claire Foy who essayed the role of the monarch on the series.

"Oh, she used to give me the look in our scenes together and I'd just be feeling... Aaaaargh... You're so internal! You're so good! You're so subtle and I have to try so hard to rein it in!" Kirby said about Foy.