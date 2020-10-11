Saturday Night Live VP debate sketch: Jim Carrey apes Mike Pence’s fly

Hollywood actor Jim Carrey returned to the sets, this time in the form of a fly

The world famous fly that landed atop the head of US Vice President Mike Pence during the VP debate earlier this week, became the star of this week’s Saturday Night Live.

As Hollywood actor Jim Carrey returned to the sets, (this time in the form of a fly) Maya Rudolph joined him as Kamala Harris, with the sketch this week surely threw the spotlight on Mike Pence's fly that became a trending topic this week.

Beginning with Kate McKinnon playing the debate moderator Susan Page, Beck Bennett entered as he aped Pence, joined by Rudolph and Carrey’s Harris and Biden.

A number of highlights from the actual debate were included in the sketch, including Harris’ iconic “I’m speaking” moment that was applauded all across America.

Rudolph’s Harris remarked about the current administration attempting to keep American ‘calm’ but “how calm were you when you didn’t know where you were going to get your next roll of toilet paper? How calm were you when you were staring at that cardboard tube when you finished the roll and thought, ‘Well it’s technically paper?’”

“And how calm were you when even that tube was gone and you looked at your old tee shirts and a pair of scissors and thought, ‘Are we doing this?'” she added.

Trump’s health and recent COVID-19 diagnosis also became a target as Bennett’s Pence was asked about his recovery, to which he said he had been taking aspirin, as he always does, ‘just like steroids’: “A woman’s probiotic for balance and 60 CCs of helium into his skull so his head doesn’t fall over on TV.”