Sun Oct 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 11, 2020

Prince William's striking Ted Talk debut: Duke imparts strong message from outside Windsor Castle

Prince William shed light on the importance of sustaining and transforming the world for upcoming generations

Prince William has just made his first-ever appearance on a Ted Talk, that too from outside Windsor Castle!

 The Duke of Cambridge participated in  Countdown — TED's first free and virtual conference dedicated to spread awareness about global warming - to talk about climate change. 

As one of the issues really close to Prince William's heart, the Duke shed light on the importance of sustaining and transforming the world for upcoming generations. 

"Growing up in my family gives you a certain sense of history. I’m simply the latest in a line that can be traced back generations. This oak tree is close to Windsor Castle, which has been home to my family for over 900 years. Thirty-nine monarchs have lived here and enjoyed these beautiful surroundings," William said.

“While these oaks have been growing, around 35 billion people have lived their lives on our planet. That’s 35 billion lifetimes worth of hope, love, fear and dreams,” he continued.

Behind the scenes of Prince William’s @ted talk — visit @tedcountdown to watch the full talk. • “I’ve long been inspired by President John F Kennedy’s 1961 mission to put a man on the moon within a decade – he named it the moonshot. It seemed crazy. Humans had only just launched the first satellite- putting a man on the moon, that quickly, seemed impossible. • But now, rather than a moonshot, we need Earthshots for this decade. We must harness that same spirit of human ingenuity and purpose and turn it with laser sharp focus and urgency on the most pressing challenge we have ever faced – repairing our planet.” • Prince William’s talk was given as part of @tedcountdown, the first free and virtual TED Conference devoted entirely to championing and accelerating solutions to the climate crisis. #JoinTheCountdown

“Over my Grandmother’s lifetime, the last 90 years or so, our impact has accelerated so fast that our climate, oceans, air, nature and all that depends on them are in peril,” he said.

Talking about the devastating impact of global warming, William added, “This oak has stood here for centuries. But never has it faced a decade like this. We start this new decade knowing that it is the most consequential period in history.

 “The science is irrefutable. If we do not act in this decade, the damage that we have done will be irreversible and the effects felt not just by future generations, but by all of us alive today," he reiterated.



