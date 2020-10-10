close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
October 10, 2020

Mahira Khan looks regal in new photo-shoot

Sat, Oct 10, 2020

Mahira Khan on Saturday left her fans awestruck by her pictures  from a latest photo-shoot. 

The "Raees"  actress looked regal in white dress which she wore for her Instagram post.

Thousands of fans  liked her photos on the photo and video sharing app and  hundreds others admired her look in the comments sections.

Check out her pictures below:




