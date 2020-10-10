Mahira Khan looks regal in new photo-shoot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mahira Khan on Saturday left her fans awestruck by her pictures from a latest photo-shoot.
The "Raees" actress looked regal in white dress which she wore for her Instagram post.
Thousands of fans liked her photos on the photo and video sharing app and hundreds others admired her look in the comments sections.
Check out her pictures below: