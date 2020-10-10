TV actor Imran Abbas celebrates TikTok ban in Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's decision to block TikTok has received mixed response on social media.

Social media websites including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are flooded with reactions pouring in after the PTA 's announcement .

While majority of people have opposed the ban, others have praised the government for blocking the Chinese-owned app.

TV actor Imran Abbas took to his Instagram stories to share his thoughts on the matter.

"2020 IS NOT SO BAD," he wrote and his caption accompanied a face with tears of joy emoji , suggesting that he was glad the video sharing app had been banned in Pakistan.



