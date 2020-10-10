close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
October 10, 2020

TV actor Imran Abbas celebrates TikTok ban in Pakistan

Sat, Oct 10, 2020

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's decision to block TikTok has received mixed response on social media.

Social media websites including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram  are flooded with reactions   pouring in  after the  PTA 's  announcement .

While majority of people have opposed the ban, others have  praised the government for blocking the Chinese-owned app.

TV actor Imran Abbas took to his Instagram stories to share his thoughts on the matter. 

"2020 IS NOT SO BAD," he wrote and his caption accompanied a face with tears of joy emoji , suggesting that he  was  glad  the video sharing app had been banned in Pakistan.


