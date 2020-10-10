Kim Kardashian admits Covid-19 is serving as a ‘reset’ for the planet

Kim Kardashian’s thought provoking comment about Covid-19 being a ‘reset’ that was needed by the planet to effectively ‘get a break’ has become the source of a heated debate.

While some agree with the beauty mogul’s claims, others have gone into a livid frenzy pointing out how humans have suffered immensely from this imposed quarantine.

The comment came about during Kim’s interview with Grazia. It was there that the reality TV star reflected upon the impact of the pandemic, its effect on the global economy and the silver linings many have found along the way.

The star admitted, "Maybe our planet needed a break. Maybe we all needed a break. Maybe this was the reset? I try to look at it that way."

While Kim has always been slammed for being privileged, the beauty SKIMS owner revealed that the pandemic’s implications hit her household at the same time as it did Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Whether in a multi-million dollar mansion or a humble abode, Covid-19 proved to be an equalizing challenge for Kim as she was the sole caretaker of her husband while he battled his own fight against the pandemic.

Reminising upon her experience taking care of Kanye, K “Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help."

"I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time."