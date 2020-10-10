Ruby Rose spills the beans on playing Batwoman and her ‘crush’ Rosie Huntington Whiteley

Ruby Rose spills the beans on playing Batwoman, her ‘crush’ on Rosie Huntington Whiteley

Ruby Rose recently joined a candid and raw interview where she dished over her guy crush Jason Statham and his longtime partner Rosie Huntington Whiteley.

On the SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show, Rose began by admitting, “He’s hot, and maybe it would have been tough if I was given the chance to only work with Jason, but the thing is he brought his wife, Rosie Huntington, and I’m just saying the distraction was elsewhere.” I mean “Have you seen her?!”

While Rose did refer to Rosie Huntington Whiteley as Jason’s wife, there have been no official reports about the duo ever tying the knot.

During the course of her interview, Rose also touched upon her rather abrupt leave from the Batwoman set and attributed it to the growing pandemic at the time.

She was quoted saying, “I think what played a bigger part was more, we got shut down early. We didn’t get to finish the first season, which is such a shame, especially for a first season show…and then we went into lockdown with COVID and thinking of quarantine and locked down, there was a lot of thought and reflection and kind of everyone did it.”

“You know, we all kind of thought about where we’re at… we were discussing the show and we had a conversation and, you know, I had a great time on Batwoman. I am so proud of what we achieved.”

She concluded by saying, “We set out to achieve something pretty significant, you know, the first-ever live-action Batwoman and the first-ever, you know, out gay superhero, her and Kate Kane.”

“And I love that character and the whole experience, but we did have a discussion and we sort of mutually agreed that probably what was best for the show, um, at the time was they go in a different direction and I go in a different direction.”