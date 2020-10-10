Bombshell book exposes Prince Charles' offensive remark about Diana right after her death

Princess Diana was made to feel ‘inferior’ and ‘insecure’ by Prince Charles

Prince Charles had an extremely disturbing, tumultuous marriage with Princess Diana, full of turmoil.



The undying friction within their bond translated into their relationship, when even after Diana's tragic death, Charles continued to spew hate against her.

According to bombshell book Battle of Brothers, the Prince of Wales made “an offensive” comment about his ex-wife just days after she died in 1997 car crash in Paris.

Royal historian Robert Lacey reveals the remark was made to Diana's brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer.

The argument between the two broke out when Diana's brother opposed the idea of his young nephews, Prince William and Harry, walking behind their mother's coffin during her funeral processions.

“Spencer felt quite sure that Diana would have been horrified at the idea of her sons having to endure such an ordeal,” Lacey writes. “He had already told Charles as much.”

One call “had ended with the earl slamming down the phone on his brother-in-law after Charles had made a particularly offensive comment about Diana.”

He adds, “Prince Charles had no doubt that he should walk the long route with both his sons beside him. But Uncle Charles Spencer did not agree.

He was already angry on his family’s behalf that his sister’s funeral had been hijacked into a royal occasion, and he was particularly opposed to the idea that his young nephews should have to walk the best part of a mile behind their mother’s coffin through the streets.”