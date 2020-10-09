Kanye West's new tweet shows his name on ballot as a vice presidential candidate

Kanye West once again stole attention as he shared a new post on Twitter showing a shot of a ballot on which he's listed as a vice presidential candidate for the American Independent Party.

Taking to twitter, the rapper wrote that 'Friends writing me in, ' on the ballot, in which he was written in as a presidential candidate alongside his running mate, De La Fuente car dealerships proprietor Roque 'Rocky' De La Fuente Guerra.

The 43-year-old Grammy-winner, according to a media outlet, was named a vice presidential candidate in the Golden State. It added that American Independent Party Vice Chairman Markham Robinson said the rapper was nominated to the post in August as a strategic move to boost votes.



De La Fuente told the outlet he was unlikely to win or finish second to President Donald Trump or Vice President Joe Biden, but hoped their ticket could finish third.