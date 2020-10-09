Britney Spears is akin to a ‘comatose patient’ during conservatorship hearing

A lawyer working closely with Britney Spears has recently come forward to make a shocking claim. Spear’s lawyer believes the pop star is being treated akin to a ‘comatose patient’ during her most recent conservatorship hearing.

The claims were made in light of Spear’s exhaustive court hearing to find a new manager of her estate, following her qualms with her father, who took up the role once more after a past leave of absence in light of medical issues.

Ever since then however, her lawyer Sam Ingham has been speaking out on behalf of Britney’s wishes and has made his client’s disinterest in handing her estate over to her father Jamie Spears, very clear.

Britney’s lawyer also made a public statement during her recent hearing and revealed how Britney is incapable of signing any legal document, and thus needs a lawyer to speak on her behalf during any and all court hearings.

Ingham also touched upon Britney’s disinterest in continuing her music career and revealed how Jamie Spears has been pushing her to get back into show business, despite her public retaliation in the past.

While this report by Metro does put much into perspective, it does raise a number of eyebrows over potential admissible claims that may or may not ring true, given Britney has not been speaking at her hearings.