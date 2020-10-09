Sofia Richie 'still not over' Scott Disick after he left her heartbroken amid dramatic split

Sofia Richie heartbroken seeing Scott Disick jump back into the dating pool

Sofia Richie has not been able to move on from her on and off boyfriend of three years, Scott Disick.

On the other hand, Disick seems to not be in the frame of mind to 'settle down with anyone as of now.'

According to a source, Disick is not “settling down with anyone” following his split from Richie in mid-August. “He’s playing the field.”

Last week, he was spotted grabbing dinner with Bella Banos in Nobu, Malibu.

“At first, Scott was just my friend, but he got to know me on a different level. We’re super connected,” Banos said. “Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

Seeing Disick jump back into the dating pool has hit a raw nerve” for Richie. “She still isn’t over him," a separate insider said.

The 22-year-old supermodel was supportive of Disick although he just wanted to focus on his kids.

For Richie, getting back together with Disick would be “easy,” the source added. “But she doesn’t want to go backward.”