Thu Oct 08, 2020
Web Desk
October 8, 2020

Nicki Minaj cold-shouldered by Eminem?

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 08, 2020

Nicki Minaj   is one of the most-followed people on Instagram in the world, with over 123 million people following the American rapper.

 The singer   follows over 1300 people on the photo and video sharing app. Among those Nicki is following on Instagram is  Detroit rapper  Eminem, real name Marshal Mathers.

Slim Shady, who is followed by  93 million less people than  Nicki , has never bothered to   follow back any artist or anyone  else  for that matter.

Em often receives criticism  for being "arrogant",   mostly because his critics think he hardly reciprocates the feelings of love and care. But that's not true.

The rapper might not have  given the kind of importance to social media  other folks do, but he has proved himself to be  a man who stand by   those in need and it was evident from his acts of generosity during the coronavirus lockdown .

He also came forward with a strong message in support of "Black Lives Matter" in the aftermath of  the killing of an unarmed black  man George Floyd earlier this year. 



