Eminem fans are convinced Mike Pence looked like the rapper in VP Debate

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were flooded with memes mocking Mike Pence after the Republican leader and Kamala Harris went head to head in the US vice presidential debate on Wednesday.



Social media users started trolling Pence after a fly was spotted on his head during the debate.

Some of the hilarious memes were posted by Eminem fans who said the Detroit rapper would look like Pence when the rapper gets old.

Others were convinced that Mike Pence and Eminem had an uncanny resemblance.

"The only good thing about Pence is that now you know what Eminem will look like as a senior citizen," wrote Associate Prof. of Book History & Print Culture.

"Mike Pence looks like Evangelical Eminem," said another while commenting on Mike Pence's picture.

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris went head to head in the US vice presidential debate on Wednesday, sparring over issues including the Trump administration´s response to the coronavirus, taxes and health care.

Harris said US President Donald Trump and Pence knew about the dangers of the coronavirus -- which has killed more than 211,000 people in America -- in late January, but "covered it up" and "minimized the seriousness of it."

Pence -- who is in charge of the administration´s coronavirus response -- countered that, "From the very first day, President Donald Trump has put the health of America first," saying he "suspended all travel from China," and claiming that Biden criticized the move as "xenophobic."