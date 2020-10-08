close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 8, 2020

Eminem fans are convinced Mike Pence looked like the rapper in VP Debate

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 08, 2020

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were flooded with  memes mocking  Mike Pence after the Republican leader and Kamala Harris went head to head in the US vice presidential debate on Wednesday.

Social media users started trolling Pence after  a fly was  spotted on his head during the debate.

Some of the hilarious memes were posted by Eminem fans  who said the Detroit rapper would  look like  Pence when the rapper gets old.

Others were  convinced that  Mike Pence and Eminem had an uncanny resemblance. 

"The only good thing about Pence is that now you know what Eminem will look like as a senior citizen," wrote Associate Prof. of Book History & Print Culture.

"Mike Pence looks like Evangelical Eminem," said another while commenting on Mike Pence's picture.

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris went head to head in the US vice presidential debate on Wednesday, sparring over issues including the Trump administration´s response to the coronavirus, taxes and health care.

Harris said US President Donald Trump and Pence knew about the dangers of the coronavirus -- which has killed more than 211,000 people in America -- in late January, but "covered it up" and "minimized the seriousness of it."

Pence -- who is in charge of the administration´s coronavirus response -- countered that, "From the very first day, President Donald Trump has put the health of America first," saying he "suspended all travel from China," and claiming that Biden criticized the move as "xenophobic."

Latest News

More From Entertainment