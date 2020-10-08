'Ertugrul' fame Esra Bilgic mesmerises fans with her true beauty as she shares new trailer of 'Ramo'

Turkish star Esra Bilgic, who shot to fame with her role as Halime Sultan in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', mesmerised fans with her outstanding performance in new season of her romantic thriller 'Ramo ' as she shared another trailer ahead of next episode on Thursday.

Esra's stellar performance in her new drama has attracted huge praise from the people who want to see their favourite actress in every role .



The actress uploaded the trailer of the next episode on her Instagram and wrote with a heart emoji: "We meet tomorrow night."



Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.



She is winning hearts with her unmatched acing skills in new season of Turkish drama 'Ramo'.