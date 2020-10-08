close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 8, 2020

'Ertugrul' fame Esra Bilgic mesmerises fans with her true beauty as she shares new trailer of 'Ramo'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 08, 2020

Turkish star Esra Bilgic, who shot to fame with her role as  Halime Sultan in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul',  mesmerised fans with her outstanding performance in new season of her romantic thriller 'Ramo ' as she shared another trailer ahead of next episode on Thursday.

Esra's stellar performance  in her new drama has attracted huge praise from the people who want to see their favourite actress in every role .

The actress uploaded the trailer of the next episode on her Instagram  and  wrote with a heart emoji: "We meet tomorrow night."

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV. 

She is winning hearts with her unmatched acing skills in new season of Turkish drama 'Ramo'.

