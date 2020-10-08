'Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke reveals what the dragons really did with Daenerys' dead body

While Daenerys Targaryen’s murder signaled the end of the Game of Thrones, one open ended aspect never reached a conclusion, and that was what her dragons did with Daenerys’s dead body.

In a new book by Entertainment Weekly's James Hibberd, Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, Clarke finally gives her candid take about what the last remaining dragon did with Daenerys’ body.

During her interview, Clarke began by admitting, "People have asked me about that a lot, "It's my tendency to be funny with it and say, 'Oh, Hawaii.'”

“But honestly, if I'm really being very serious about the whole thing: I think he flies around with her body until it decomposes. I literally think he keeps flying until he can't fly anymore. He just keeps grieving."

For the unversed, this bit of information brings to mind a bit of peace for many GOT fans since there was no clear answer about the fate of Daenerys Targaryen’s remains.