Thu Oct 08, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 8, 2020

Prince Philip threatened to ‘exile’ Princess Diana without kids, if she didn’t ‘behave’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 08, 2020

Princess Diana’s life in the British royal family was no bed of roses as her bold personality often sparked controversy within the palace.

A royal biographer claimed that the Princess of Wales was once threatened by Prince Philip owing to her behavior.

An updated version of Andrew Morton’s book, Diana: Her True Story disclosed that the Duke of Edinburgh had once blasted his daughter-in-law telling her to either “fit in or get out.”

The duke had written a letter to Diana as he believed that she had given a nod of approval to the book that lifted the lid off her marriage with Prince Charles.

In the letter, Philip had demanded that Diana “help maintain the dignity of the Crown.”

The letter had left her devastated after which she had reportedly told a friend, “That’s it, I’m out.”

She went on to ignore Philip and wrote back claiming she was the mother of the future king, after which, Philip took a step back and Diana’s respect within the palace increased. 

