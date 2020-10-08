Meghan Trainor announces first pregnancy with husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor, husband Daryl Sabara announce pregnancy

US singer Meghan Trainor announced she is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara.

The couple announced the ecstatic news while appearing on the Today show on Tuesday.

"I'm very good as you can tell — it's all Christmas here," Trainor says, adding, "But there's other news that I'm dying to tell you and my heart's pounding out of my chest."

She then says, "Hit it, Daryl," and with that her husband proudly reveals, "We're pregnant!"

"We're so excited we couldn't sleep," says Trainor. "We've been waiting for so long. I was thinking about who do we tell first and I've told Hoda since I was 19, going to the Today show, 'I will have the most babies in the world.' "

She further shares, "Every time I see you, I'm like, it's going to happen — and it finally happened!"

Trainor and Sabara tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony back in December 2018 after dating for two years.







