Hailey Bieber thinks Amanda Kloot's criticism against Trump is valid

President Donald Trump has received criticism for one of his statements that he made after he was discharged from the hospital.

The president and the First Lady had tested positive for the coronavius earlier this week.

After his return to the White House, the president asked people not to let COVID-19 "dominate your life".

His tweet was met with a severe backlash after Amanda Kloot's criticism of President Donald Trump.

Kloots, the widow of actor Nick Cordero, called out Trump for his dismissive tweets about the disease that killed her husband.

Thousands of people sent message of support to Amanda and sympathized with her.





Among them was Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber who took to her Instagram stories to share Amanda Kloot's statement as a sign of her approval.

Check out her Insta story:



