close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 7, 2020

Hailey Bieber thinks Amanda Kloot's criticism against Trump is valid

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 07, 2020

President Donald Trump has received criticism  for one of his statements that he made after he was discharged from  the hospital.

The president and the First Lady had tested positive for the coronavius earlier this week. 

After his return to the White House, the president asked  people not to let COVID-19 "dominate your life".

His tweet was met with a severe backlash after   Amanda Kloot's criticism of President Donald Trump.

Kloots, the widow of actor Nick Cordero, called out Trump for his dismissive tweets about the disease that killed her husband.

Thousands of people sent message of support to Amanda and sympathized with her.


Among them was Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber who took to her Instagram stories to share Amanda Kloot's statement as a sign of her approval.

Check out her Insta story:


Latest News

More From Entertainment