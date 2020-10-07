Ellen DeGeneres show ratings drop by 25 percent: report

Ratings for Ellen DeGeneres show have dropped by 25 percent since the season premier.

The was claimed by an unconfirmed report i accuraterf.com days after the new season of the famous American TV personality began.

Ellen DeGeneres has had a rough year on personal front after she was accused of creating a toxic work environment at her TV show.

Several former staff members came forward with stories of how they were "abused" by the popular TV personality.

From singer Mariah Carey to Friends actress Maggie Wheeler there is a long list of celebrities who have spoken up against Ellen.

She, however, was supported by her friends in the entertainment industry who defended her against the allegations.

Among them was Alec Baldwin who recently played Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live and received severe criticism.

Before the start of Ellen Show's new season, the host tried to win back her fans by whatever means she had at her disposal.

She started her first show with an apology and dismissed most of accusations against her.

Her apology seems to have fallen on deaf ears, as people continue to attack the host on social media after every episode of the show.

Twitter,Facebook and other social media websites are inundated with posts against Ellen.

"Exactly how I feel after hearing how you treat other performers and professionals. Shame on you. No longer a fan," said a user on Twitter.

Another said, "Am I a bad Gay if I say I don’t like Ellen DeGeneres?



