close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 7, 2020

Prince Harry's withdrawal from royal duties gives William an opportunity to take role of 'People's Prince'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 07, 2020

Prince  Harry's decision to quit royal job has given an opportunity to Prince William to  take the role of the 'People's Prince' as he is no longer 'overshadowed' by his brother, royal experts claim.

Prince William  was commended for his touching conservation documentary 'A Planet For Us All', with royal fans branding it 'outstanding' and insisting his mother Princess Diana 'would be so proud' of her son.

The Duke of the Cambridge was filmed  for two years travelling around the UK and to Pakistan and Tanzania as he embarked on a global mission to mobilise action for the natural world.

A royal expert, Camilla Tominey, revealed that William  was seen opening a bug hotel - 'Bugingham Palace' - at a primary school in Liverpool and showed off a 'self-deprecating and candid' side that many have never seen before.

Another expert,  Ingrid Seward,  praised the prince as saying:  "The Duke of Cambridge has always had this ability to connect with people," adding  that some of his earliest engagements reminded him of  of Diana. 'He's very natural and not at all fake. '

William's wife  Middleton has also  helped calm 'fiery' and 'once-petulant' prince, according to the experts.

On the other hand , Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'loving' life in the US as they have recently signed a multi-year deal with streaming giant Netflix.

Latest News

More From Entertainment