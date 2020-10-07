Meghan Markle, Queen, Kate Middleton's wedding rings have one similarity

Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton have wedding rings of same rare gold: report

For nearly 200 years, British royal family has chosen Welsh gold, the rarest and most expensive type of precious yellow metal in the world, for wedding and engagement rings.



According to Hello Magazine, the same gold was used for Queen Elizabeth, her daughter-in-law Princess Diana and granddaughters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wedding rings.

The report quoting Ingrid Seward, the royal expert and biographer’s book Prince Philip: A Portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh that people of Wales had gifted Welsh gold for the wedding ring of Queen Elizabeth as Prince Philip could not get the ring at time of their marriage.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth received a gift of over 36kg Welsh gold from Royal British Legion in 1980s, the Hello Magazine report says and add that she also received an additional one kilo of the rare gold on her 60th birthday from Gwynfynydd Gold Mine.

The report added the Queen had gifted the Welsh gold for wedding rings to Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and Duke of Cambridge, Prince William for their wives.

The wedding rings of Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton were fashioned from the piece of Welsh gold, the report further claims.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary on November 20, 2020 and according to the Hello Magazine report, Her Majesty never takes off her wedding ring.