Wed Oct 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 7, 2020

Ertugrul:'Halime Sultan' actress shares a new picture for Pakistani fans

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 07, 2020

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic  on Tuesday looked  gorgeous in her latest Instagram picture  as she promoted a Pakistani clothing brand.

Esra plays the role of Halime Sultan in the historical  drama series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

She has  amassed millions of international fans with her stellar performance as a Seljuk warrior in the TV series which is also being aired by Pakistan's state-run TV.

The actress has  signed agreements with multiple Pakistani brands after her popularity grew in the country.

She has also promised to visit the country once the crisis caused by the novel  coronavirus crisis is over.


