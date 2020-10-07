Ertugrul:'Halime Sultan' actress shares a new picture for Pakistani fans

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic on Tuesday looked gorgeous in her latest Instagram picture as she promoted a Pakistani clothing brand.



Esra plays the role of Halime Sultan in the historical drama series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

She has amassed millions of international fans with her stellar performance as a Seljuk warrior in the TV series which is also being aired by Pakistan's state-run TV.

The actress has signed agreements with multiple Pakistani brands after her popularity grew in the country.

She has also promised to visit the country once the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus crisis is over.



