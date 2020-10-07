Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski flaunts her stylish looks in new sizzling post

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski looks amazing in new snap which she shared to fascinate her friends and fans, apparently teasing her beau and his exes with her stunning looks.

The 27-year model dose not seem to give up as she cut a model figure to flaunt her toned abs in a floral outfit, attracting massive applause from fans and friends amid romance rumours with Pitt.



The German model latest post came when her boyfriend Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie are expected to appear in the court for hearing of their case.

Her chic ensemble featured multi-colored graphic print. In another post, Nicole walked slowly up to the camera and zoomed in to show off her abs.

Brad and Nicole sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted arriving in the South of France on a private jet.