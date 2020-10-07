close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
October 7, 2020

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski flaunts her stylish looks in new sizzling post

Wed, Oct 07, 2020

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend  Nicole Poturalski looks amazing in new snap which she shared to fascinate her friends and fans, apparently teasing her  beau and his exes with her stunning looks.

The 27-year model   dose not seem to give up as she  cut a model figure to flaunt her toned abs in a floral outfit, attracting massive applause from fans and friends amid romance rumours with Pitt.

The German model latest post came when her boyfriend Pitt and his ex-wife  Angelina Jolie are expected to appear in the court for hearing of their case. 

Her chic  ensemble featured multi-colored graphic print. In another post, Nicole walked slowly up to the camera and zoomed in to show off her abs.

Brad and Nicole  sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted arriving in the South of France on a private jet.

