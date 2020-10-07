Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi takes over command of Pakistan Navy as new chief

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi was handed over the command of the Pakistan Navy in a ceremony held on Wednesday.

The change of command ceremony was held at PNS Zafar, Islamabad where outgoing naval chief Adm Zafar Mahmood Abbasi symbolically handed over command of the Pakistan Navy to the new naval chief.

Adm Amjad Khan Niazi was commissioned in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1985 and won the coveted Sword of Honour upon completion of initial training at the Pakistan Naval Academy.

The new naval chief has also served on various command and staff appointments.

His command appointments include command of two Type-21 ships, PNS Badr and PNS Tariq; Commander of the 18th Destroyer Squadron; Commandant PNS Bahadur; Commandant Pakistan Navy War College; Commander Central Punjab Lahore; Commander Pakistan Fleet and Commander Karachi.

His distinguished staff appointments include Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, Head of F-22P Mission China, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation) and Director-General Naval Intelligence.

Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi presenting the traditional Command Scroll to newly-appointed Chief of the Naval staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi HI (M) during impressive Change of Command Ceremony at PNS Zafar, Islamabad. Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Navy

He is a graduate of the Army Command and Staff College, Quetta and the National Defence University Islamabad. The admiral also holds a Master’s Degree in Underwater Acoustics from the Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is a recipient of the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) (the Crescent of Distinction) and the Sitara-e-Basalat (Star of Good Conduct). He has also been conferred the French Medal Chevalier (Knight) by the Government of France.