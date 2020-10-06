close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 6, 2020

Sanam Chaudhry welcomes baby boy

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 06, 2020

Sanam Chaudhry on Monday took to Instagram to announce arrival of her baby boy.

The "Bhool" actress shared a picture of the newborn with a caption that read, "Alhamdulillah. Sharing with you all... our world ..."

TV actresses Aiman Khan, Sarah Khan and Ayza Khan and hundreds of ans congratulated Sanam Chaudhry in the comments sections of her Instagram post.



