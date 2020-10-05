Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski reveals her special 'Sunday plans' with a scenic view

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has mesmerised fans as she revealed her 'Sunday plans' which includes a beach, sun, water and coffee.

Pitt's new flame shared a bunch of photos, showing her desire to fall into the arms of nature. The 27-year-old German model has been keeping fans updated about her whereabouts.

Nicole, who recently walked at runway appearance during Milan Fashion Week, spent time with her son. Now, the gorgeous diva revealed she is rejuvenating in nature's arms this Sunday.

Nicole took to Instagram and shared a picture from her Sunday escape and it's everything to take our mind off 2020. Her Sunday seems to be a perfect combination of a good view, good food and a cuppa coffee.



The model shared a picture of scenic location, with a view of the calm water, clear skies and no company whatsoever. The model captioned the picture to reveal that she is munching on fruits and sipping on coffee while unwinding in the shades of the tree.

She captioned the post: "My sunday plan : nature, fruits and coffee".

Nicole also took to her Instagram Stories that she was cosying up after a long walk and diving into a book. She shared the cover Sentimental Education, a novel by Gustave Flaubert, to reveal her choice of reading today.



The loverbirds haven't officially addressed the reports about their dating but Nicole did clap back at a troll accusing the couple of hating Angelina Jolie.