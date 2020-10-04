Prince Harry is considering US citizenship? ‘This election, I'm not going to be able to vote’

Prince Harry’s candid thoughts regarding the US presidential race has caused a bit of a stir in the eyes of the public. The speculations initially emerged after Prince Harry’s comments about not voting ‘this’ presidential election raised a number of eyebrows online.

The comment in question has been quoted by the Daily Mail, and came about following the prince’s comments about never having voted in the British elections beforehand. It was at that moment that the prince claimed, “This election, I'm not going to be able to vote here in the US.”

In case the British royal does consider this endeavor, he will likely have to stay in the US for at least three years and obtain a green card before any of it follows through.

Prince Harry’s last open and honest discussion about politics occurred with Time 100 where he and Meghan Markle openly endorsed Joe Biden as the new president of the United States.

Sources close to the prince have also declined to comment and choose to remain tight-lipped over such a ‘private matter.’

However, the source did add, “They are not working royals. They are private citizens and it's understandable they want to keep those matters private.”

For all the political junkies, the status of Prince Harry’s immigration status is still unclear since there is a range of visas available to British citizens. One of which includes the O-1 visa meant for 'individuals with extraordinary ability or achievement' or those who have 'sustained national or international acclaim'.

If the prince does choose to go through the entire process, he could one day run for office, however, he can never nab a seat at the president’s table as that is only available for a ‘natural born citizen.’