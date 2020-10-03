Queen Elizabeth ‘fumed’ over Meghan Markle 'erratic and impulsive' behavior during Megxit negotiations

Queen Elizabeth’s love for Prince Harry is unconditional however, it appears the same courtesy does not extend to Meghan Markle.

It was reportedly only because of Meghan Markle’s consistent banter towards “commercializing the crown” that the Queen was forced to strip the Sussexes of their titles.

Even Prince William was left fuming and “hopping mad” over the blatant disregard for the crown that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showcased.

The Daily Mail also reports that ahead of the duos’ meeting in Sandringham, Prince William even refused to dine alongside his brother and “wouldn’t meet him before the Sandringham summit”. In the end it was only the elderly monarch who was the only attended the lunch meeting.

According to an extract of the book Finding Freedom, ITV’s Tom Bradby, the Queen’s right hand man found the royals’ African interview to be preposterous and even added that Meghan Markle showcased a “bizarre tone-deafness” throughout the entirety of the interview, appearing “miserably self-indulgent.”