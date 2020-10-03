Angelina Jolie loses bid to remove judge in custody case against ex husband Brad Pitt

US actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie has reportedly lost her bid to remove the private judge overseeing her divorce from former husband Brad Pitt.



Jolie, who has been embroiled in a legal battle with Pitt since their divorce in 2016 as they have yet to settle on a custody arrangement for their kids on a permanent basis, had filed a plea in August and prayed for the disqualification of John W. Ouderkirk from the proceedings.

The Maleficent actress had claimed in his plea that the judge had failed to disclose his business ties with one of Brad Pitt’s attorneys.

The court document disclosed on Friday that Jolie had been unsuccessful in her request and the case was ‘assigned’ Judge John W. Ouderkirk for all purposes.

The US weekly citing sources that the above-named judge will be presiding over the case as the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor and Angelina prepare for an upcoming custody hearing.