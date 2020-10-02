close
Fri Oct 02, 2020
Web Desk
October 2, 2020

Jessica Alba was told to avoid eye contact with '90210' cast

Fri, Oct 02, 2020

Hollywood actress Jessica Alba has revealed that she was asked to avoid eye contact with the cast members of Beverly Hills, 90210.

She revealed this while speaking on the latest episode of The Hot Ones – a YouTube series where celebrity guests answer questions while eating spicy chicken wings

Recalling her brief time on the show, she said “On the set of 90210, I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re like trying to do a scene with them.”

Jessica appeared on two episodes of the hit Nineties show as a teenage mother named Leanne in 1998.

She added: “Yeah, it was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.'”

Jessica Alba starred in two episodes of the series when she was 17 years old.

