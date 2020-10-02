Queen Elizabeth reduced to life in ‘loneliness’ after facing a devastating loss

Despite Queen Elizabeth’s drive and love for the royal family, the monarch is one such member of the royal family who has been carrying on royal duties with a heavy heart of her own.

Per a channel 5 documentary, Elizabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty, the ‘cataclysmic’ loss of her sister Princess Margret, left a deep wound.

Historian Dr Kate Williams spoke to Express.UK regrading the Queen's feelings and was quoted saying, "The loss of Margaret was really cataclysmic to the Queen. It was very, very painful. The Queen did see that Margaret's health had been put under strain by what had been denied to her emotionally."

"Margaret didn't choose to sacrifice all for the Crown because she loved the Crown above all. She chose it because she loved her sister above all. She wasn't sacrificing for the Crown, she was sacrificing for her sister."

For the unversed, Princess Margaret is one member of the royal family who had to forgo marrying the love of her life, Group Captain Peter Townsend because the government of the time required for her to renounce her royal position in succession for such a permission.

Thus the royal married photographer Anthony Armstrong-Jones in late 1960, despite there being fraudulent speculations of a tumultuous relationship.

Royal expert Dr Owens on the other hand believes, "It's a very lonely place being sat atop a throne. And to have a companion, to have a confidante who you can confide in and to whom you can tell secrets too, and who shares in that life too was extremely important to both women.

"When we look back at the princesses' lives together, we could say that Margaret did end up sacrificing quite a lot. In some cases, she had given up something that she had wanted to maintain the strength of her sister's reign."