Demi Lovato believes Max Ehrich ‘used her name behind her back’ to pitch his career

Demi Lovato has recently begun sharing her lingering thoughts over her breakup with ex-fiancé Max Ehrich and it appears the Grammy award-winning singer figured out her ex’s alleged plans of using her ‘behind her back’ too late.

For the unversed, the alleged biggest reason behind Demi’s breakup with Max was as a result of the latter’s ongoing “conflicts.” This is what highlighted red flags for the singer and made her question Max’s intentions and conclude that he was not being “genuine” with her.

A source from People magazine explained, "It was very hurtful to Demi when she realized that Max's intentions weren't genuine. Breaking off the engagement was not an easy decision."

The source also went on to say, "trying to further his career by using her name behind her back," as a result of that, "it was hard for [her] to admit she made a mistake when it came to Max."